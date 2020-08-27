Deloitte survey: organizations spend less than 5% of revenues on technology

Deloitte survey: organizations spend less than 5% of revenues on technology. Organizations around the world spend less than 5% of their revenues on technology, even so-called tech vanguards - companies with a well-defined vision and strategy and a mature tech function -, according to the 2020 Deloitte Global Technology Leadership Study, conducted on 1,300 technology and business leaders across 69 countries, including Romania. The study also reveals that only 11% of organizations are tech vanguards and that almost a third of leaders in such companies (29%) are likely to play a visionary role, twice more than leaders in baseline organizations (14%). [Read the article in HotNews]