LocalElections2020/ Campaign to kick off on Friday under strict pandemic rules

LocalElections2020/ Campaign to kick off on Friday under strict pandemic rules. The local elections campaign kicks off on Friday, with the hopefuls for the office of mayor, County Council president, or for a seat in the local and County Councils having one month at their disposal to win the voters for the September 27 ballot. The campaign ends on Saturday, September 26, at 7:00 hrs. This will be an atypical campaign, as it will be conducted according to specific health protection rules ordered in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The government and the Permanent Electoral Authority come up with a set of rules aimed at protecting the health of citizens who interact with the candidates and their staff during the campaign, with mask-wearing being paramount. "There will be regulations regarding physical distancing and the organization of electoral events, (...) the number of participants must be limited. Obviously, mask-wearing at such electoral events with interaction with the citizens will be mandatory. Regarding the distribution of campaign materials, the field staffers who hand them out should wear gloves and carry disinfectants, so as to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus through the hand-outs, if they do not resort to mailing them by post. Also, regarding the organization of the voting day, all the representatives in the electoral bureaus will be supplied with five masks for a 24-hour period, for the day when the activity takes place. We are considering physical distancing rules for the case where voters stand in line to exercise their right to vote," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on August 12. *** During the election campaign, the candidates, political parties, political and electoral alliances or organizations of national minority ethnics running for office, as well as the citizens are entitled to expressing their opinions freely and without any discrimination at rallies, meetings, on air in TV and radio broadcasts, in mass media. The campaigning means shall not be against the law. The organization of campaign events in military units, as well as in schools and universities during classes is forbidden. The use of discriminatory messages or slogans, or of hate or intolerance inciting messages is forbidden, as are all the forms, means, or actions of defamation and religious or ethnic division, and public insult to religious symbols. * Mayors are obliged to design until the beginning of the electoral campaign special places for electoral billboards and to ensure the display of electoral advertisements therein, taking into account the number of political parties, of citizens' organizations belonging to national minorities, political and electoral alliances that report having submitted lists of candidates, candidacies for the office of mayor and County Council president, as well as of independent candidates. These places must be located in areas frequented by citizens, without obstructing traffic on public roads and other activities in the respective localities. Electoral posters that combine colors or other graphic signs so as to reference the national symbols of Romania or of another state are forbidden. *** The terms of the current holders of local office, which were due to expire in June, have been extended. The decision was taken considering the impossibility to hold elections for the local public administration authorities in the current epidemiological context, because pre-election and electoral activities could not have been carried out without major risks to public health and without violating the medical safety measures.AGERPRES(RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian company invests EUR 1.25 mln in new fiber optic factory Datacor, a Romanian integrator of intelligent infrastructure solutions, is investing EUR 1.25 million in the construction of a new fiber optic plant in Bistrita and is expanding its team in the region. The new Datacor factory is located in the Bistrița-Sud Industrial Park and was partly (...)



Online delivery platform Coletaria.ro partners Romanian e-commerce platform Gomag Online delivery platform Coletaria.ro, part of the Packeta group, which operates the biggest network of pick-up points in Central and Eastern Europe, has entered a partnership with Romanian e-commerce platform Gomag. The partnership offers the over 1,600 online stores that use the Gomag (...)



Romania's Competition Council approves Prima TV takeover by local media group Romania’s Competition Council approved the transaction by which local media group Clever Media Transilvania takes over local TV station Prima TV. Clever Media Transilvania is controlled by local investor Adrian Tomsa. The group owns local TV channels Look Plus, Look Sport, AgroTV, and (...)



LocalElections2020/ Local elections' campaign kicks off with special coronavirus pandemic rules The election campaign for the local elections began on Friday and ends at 7 a.m. on September 26. Candidates entering the race for a chair of mayor or president of the County Council (CJ), but also for a seat in local and county councils will try, during this period, to convince the voters to (...)



Romanian insurer Allianz-Tiriac sees only slight decline in revenues in H1, despite restrictions Allianz-Tiriac, one of the biggest insurance companies in Romania, controlled by German group Allianz and local businessman Ion Tiriac, recorded a revenue decline of only 1.6% in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2019, despite the restrictions under the state of (...)



Large restaurant operator in Romania sees signs of recovery after sharp sales drop in H1 Romanian restaurant company Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), the owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania and KFC franchise in Northern Italy, sees signs of recovery after it recorded consolidated sales of RON 304.6 mln (EUR 63.5 mln) in the first half of this year, down by (...)



Lidl CEO: This year, we can become the biggest retailer in Romania German discount supermarket chain Lidl could become the biggest retailer in Romania in terms of sales this year, according to Lidl Romania CEO Frank Wagner. In the financial year ended in February 2020, Lidl Romania recorded a turnover of over RON 10 billion (EUR 2.08 bln), up by 28% compared (...)

