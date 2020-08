Romania cuts its monetary policy rate

Romania cuts its monetary policy rate. The National Bank of Romania, which is the country’s central bank, decided to cut its monetary policy rate by 25bps to 1.5% in its latest meeting on 5th August. It also decided to lower the deposit facility rate to 1% from 1.25%, and the lending rate to 2% from 2.25%.... The post Romania cuts (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]