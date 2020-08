Garanti BBVA Leasing Gets EUR7M From EFSE To Grant Financing To SMEs In Romania

Garanti BBVA Leasing Gets EUR7M From EFSE To Grant Financing To SMEs In Romania. The European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), backed by the German Government and the European Commission, has granted a loan of EUR7 million to the company Garanti BBVA Leasing to provide financing to microenterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]