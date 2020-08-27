Gov't to provide guarantees to ease terms of commercial loans under SME Factor

Small and medium-sized enterprises will qualify for guarantees to fund commercial loans, with a guarantee scheme to be accessible throughout December 31, 2020, according to the National SME Credit Guarantee Fund (FNGCIMM). Thus, SME Factor programme beneficiaries will be able to obtain from the banks that have signed up for the programme factoring type financing granted on the basis of commercial invoices and guaranteed by the state. They will be supported by a state aid scheme in the form of grants that will cover the financing costs (interest on the amounts advanced by the financier and the factoring commission related to the services of collection and administration of receivables) up to 50% and guarantee costs (risk fee and management fee) up to 100%. The maximum value of grants that can be granted under this state aid scheme is up to 800,000 euros / SME, while for the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, as well as agriculture, the grants are capped at 120,000 euros and 100,000 euros, respectively, per beneficiary. The guarantees will cover a maximum of 50% of the value of the factoring type financing, minus interests, commissions and other expenses related to the guaranteed financing, with the possibility of extending the financing maximum three times, for periods up to 12 months. Guarantees are capped at 5,000,000 lei / beneficiary, while factoring guarantees are capped at 750,000 lei/beneficiary.