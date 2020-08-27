 
Romaniapress.com

August 27, 2020

GCS: 1,504 new cases of COVID-19, death toll hits 3,459
Aug 27, 2020

GCS: 1,504 new cases of COVID-19, death toll hits 3,459.

As many as 1,504 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report, following tests carried out at national level, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Thursday. As of Thursday, 83,150 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. A further 38 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, bringing Romania's death toll to 3,459. Of the 38 fatalities, 22 men and 16 women, 1 death was registered in the age category 30-39 years; 6 deaths in the 50-59 age category; 7 - in the age category 60-69 years; 13 - in the age category 70-79 years and 11 deaths were in the category 80+. According to the GCS, 37 of the deaths recorded are in patients who had medical pre-conditions; no comorbidities have been reported to date for one of the deceased patients. As many as 36,677 people were declared cured and 10,130 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection. According to the GCS, 1,730,420 SARS-CoV-2 infection tests have been processed nationwide. As many as 7,288 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, and 492 patients are being treated in ICU, the cited source said. On the territory of Romania, 11,351 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation, and 5,654 are in institutional isolation. In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement workers have applied 782 fines amounting to 252,651 lei, as a result of the violation of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic. The City of Bucharest (236) and the counties of Prahova (87), Bacau (84), Vaslui (74), Bihor (71) and Iasi (71) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting. Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are in Bucharest - 10,362 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,196, Arges - 4,935 and Brasov - 4,392. Outside the country, the number of Romanians confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus remains unchanged, at 6,585, and the number of those who died rises to 126, GCS said. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Roberto Stan, Petronius Craiu, editors: Andreea Rotaru, Georgiana Tanasescu, Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian company invests EUR 1.25 mln in new fiber optic factory Datacor, a Romanian integrator of intelligent infrastructure solutions, is investing EUR 1.25 million in the construction of a new fiber optic plant in Bistrita and is expanding its team in the region. The new Datacor factory is located in the Bistrița-Sud Industrial Park and was partly (...)

Online delivery platform Coletaria.ro partners Romanian e-commerce platform Gomag Online delivery platform Coletaria.ro, part of the Packeta group, which operates the biggest network of pick-up points in Central and Eastern Europe, has entered a partnership with Romanian e-commerce platform Gomag. The partnership offers the over 1,600 online stores that use the Gomag (...)

Romania's Competition Council approves Prima TV takeover by local media group Romania’s Competition Council approved the transaction by which local media group Clever Media Transilvania takes over local TV station Prima TV. Clever Media Transilvania is controlled by local investor Adrian Tomsa. The group owns local TV channels Look Plus, Look Sport, AgroTV, and (...)

LocalElections2020/ Local elections' campaign kicks off with special coronavirus pandemic rules The election campaign for the local elections began on Friday and ends at 7 a.m. on September 26. Candidates entering the race for a chair of mayor or president of the County Council (CJ), but also for a seat in local and county councils will try, during this period, to convince the voters to (...)

Romanian insurer Allianz-Tiriac sees only slight decline in revenues in H1, despite restrictions Allianz-Tiriac, one of the biggest insurance companies in Romania, controlled by German group Allianz and local businessman Ion Tiriac, recorded a revenue decline of only 1.6% in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2019, despite the restrictions under the state of (...)

Large restaurant operator in Romania sees signs of recovery after sharp sales drop in H1 Romanian restaurant company Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), the owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania and KFC franchise in Northern Italy, sees signs of recovery after it recorded consolidated sales of RON 304.6 mln (EUR 63.5 mln) in the first half of this year, down by (...)

Lidl CEO: This year, we can become the biggest retailer in Romania German discount supermarket chain Lidl could become the biggest retailer in Romania in terms of sales this year, according to Lidl Romania CEO Frank Wagner. In the financial year ended in February 2020, Lidl Romania recorded a turnover of over RON 10 billion (EUR 2.08 bln), up by 28% compared (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |