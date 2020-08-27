 
August 27, 2020

Romanian president says indoor restaurants can reopen after September 1 under certain conditions
Aug 27, 2020

Romanian president says indoor restaurants can reopen after September 1 under certain conditions.

The indoor restaurants, theaters, and cinemas can reopen after September 1, under certain conditions and depending on the epidemiological situation in each locality, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, August 26, G4media.ro reported. “There are two areas where I think it’s (...)

