(P) Comment: What are the strategic challenges in HR companies are facing for the remaining part of 2020?



(P) Comment: What are the strategic challenges in HR companies are facing for the remaining part of 2020?.

Insights from the perspective of an Executive Head-hunter in Romania. In our profession we speak daily with senior management, our clients, and candidates. Of course, COVID and its implications are still a hot topic: what are the considerations, the plans, and the required changes for coming (...)