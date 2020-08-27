C&W Echinox: Developers To Deliver Some 500,000 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest, Regional Cities In Next 16 Months



Capital city Bucharest and the large regional cities in Romania, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi and Brasov, currently have some 500,000 square meters of projects under construction or about to be delivered, which will be put in use in the next 16 months, per an analysis by Cushman & Wakefield (...)