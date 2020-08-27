Romanian company invests EUR 1.25 mln in new fiber optic factoryDatacor, a Romanian integrator of intelligent infrastructure solutions, is investing EUR 1.25 million in the construction of a new fiber optic plant in Bistrita and is expanding its team in the region. The new Datacor factory is located in the Bistrița-Sud Industrial Park and was partly (...)
Lidl CEO: This year, we can become the biggest retailer in RomaniaGerman discount supermarket chain Lidl could become the biggest retailer in Romania in terms of sales this year, according to Lidl Romania CEO Frank Wagner. In the financial year ended in February 2020, Lidl Romania recorded a turnover of over RON 10 billion (EUR 2.08 bln), up by 28% compared (...)