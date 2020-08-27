PM Orban: Students less likely to get COVID-19 at school than unattended at home

PM Orban: Students less likely to get COVID-19 at school than unattended at home. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Brasov on Thursday that, in his view, the risk of children getting COVID-19 at school is lower than if they stayed at home unattended. "I personally believe - but I have also discussed with specialists - that the risk of illness for students, from my point of view, is lower at school, where the child is under the supervision of teachers most of the time except for breaks, than when they are left unattended, especially when we talk about teenagers, who interact without any rules and supervision," said the prime minister. He pointed out that during the period when the schools were closed, the infection rate in the school population was 6.3%, emphasising that it was the percentage of those diagnosed. "(...) but, in reality, it is possible that the number of cases be higher, because young people do not develop symptoms and get the disease without realising it or without taking into account the mild symptoms," Orban said. Asked whether or not re-opening schools in September, which will overlap a new relaxation in the field of HORECA and the resumption of cultural activities, will lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the prime minister said there is a risk. "There is certainly a risk, because the number of interactions between different categories of people is increasing; in fact, the number of contacts is increasing," he said, adding that any resumption of activity would take place under strictly controlled conditions to ensure public health protection. He specified that re-opening hotel restaurants is necessary in order not to affect the hospitality industry, pointing out that in terms of other indoor restaurants, the autonomous ones, the spread of the virus at the county level will be taken into account. "As for the HORECA field, the summer season is coming to an end and, especially in the tourist area - hotels, boarding houses are becoming more and more hard pressed to provide outdoor dining and, practically, we risk affecting the hospitality area if we do not allow dining. Providing meals to hotel guests will be allowed regardless of the level of illness. In terms of restaurants per se, we will take into account the level of the [local] spread of the virus," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Diana Dumitru, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian company invests EUR 1.25 mln in new fiber optic factory Datacor, a Romanian integrator of intelligent infrastructure solutions, is investing EUR 1.25 million in the construction of a new fiber optic plant in Bistrita and is expanding its team in the region. The new Datacor factory is located in the Bistrița-Sud Industrial Park and was partly (...)



Online delivery platform Coletaria.ro partners Romanian e-commerce platform Gomag Online delivery platform Coletaria.ro, part of the Packeta group, which operates the biggest network of pick-up points in Central and Eastern Europe, has entered a partnership with Romanian e-commerce platform Gomag. The partnership offers the over 1,600 online stores that use the Gomag (...)



Romania's Competition Council approves Prima TV takeover by local media group Romania’s Competition Council approved the transaction by which local media group Clever Media Transilvania takes over local TV station Prima TV. Clever Media Transilvania is controlled by local investor Adrian Tomsa. The group owns local TV channels Look Plus, Look Sport, AgroTV, and (...)



LocalElections2020/ Local elections' campaign kicks off with special coronavirus pandemic rules The election campaign for the local elections began on Friday and ends at 7 a.m. on September 26. Candidates entering the race for a chair of mayor or president of the County Council (CJ), but also for a seat in local and county councils will try, during this period, to convince the voters to (...)



Romanian insurer Allianz-Tiriac sees only slight decline in revenues in H1, despite restrictions Allianz-Tiriac, one of the biggest insurance companies in Romania, controlled by German group Allianz and local businessman Ion Tiriac, recorded a revenue decline of only 1.6% in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2019, despite the restrictions under the state of (...)



Large restaurant operator in Romania sees signs of recovery after sharp sales drop in H1 Romanian restaurant company Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), the owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania and KFC franchise in Northern Italy, sees signs of recovery after it recorded consolidated sales of RON 304.6 mln (EUR 63.5 mln) in the first half of this year, down by (...)



Lidl CEO: This year, we can become the biggest retailer in Romania German discount supermarket chain Lidl could become the biggest retailer in Romania in terms of sales this year, according to Lidl Romania CEO Frank Wagner. In the financial year ended in February 2020, Lidl Romania recorded a turnover of over RON 10 billion (EUR 2.08 bln), up by 28% compared (...)

