Senior interior official says Police action at Emi Pian's funeral designed to prevent serious disruption. Senior official with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Bogdan Despescu said on Thursday that he is taking responsibility for the way in which the Police acted before and during the funeral of Florin Mototolea, aka Emi Pian, as his aim was to prevent violent incidents on August 9. "As a main mission, we asked for the funeral to be brought forward and we asked the Church for support for that purpose. We are taking responsibility for the way we accomplished our mission as that was the most effective legal solution to protect the health of citizens and to prevent violent incidents on August 9. At no time did the Romanian Police negotiate the safety of the citizens with any person, regardless of their capacity. Enforcing the law was not negotiated either, but measures were imposed to prevent serious events," Despescu said at the headquarters of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR). According to him, there were reports that about 3,000 people were expected to attend the August 9 funeral, with a risk of violence. "The event in Bucharest in early August was constantly monitored by several departments of the Interior Ministry, and our mission was to prevent serious incidents. A risk analysis showed that the health of the Bucharest people was in danger; there was intelligence and reports that about 3,000 people were expected to attend the procession on Sunday, August 9. That situation could lead to the spread of the new coronavirus infection by violation of health regulations. Violence action was likely to occur that would have disturbed public peace in the capital," Despescu said. Footages appeared in the public space of police representatives meeting members of the Duduianu clan, before the funeral of Florin Mototolea, aka Emi Pian. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]