Deloitte survey: organizations spend less than 5% of revenues on technology

Deloitte survey: organizations spend less than 5% of revenues on technology. Organizations around the world spend less than 5% of their revenues on technology, even so-called tech vanguards – companies with a well-defined vision and strategy and a mature tech function -, according to the 2020 Deloitte Global Technology Leadership Study, conducted on 1,300 technology and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]