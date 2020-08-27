ATP Trucks Automobile Posts Over EUR2.8M Sales In First Year Since Launch Of Truston Trucks Locally

ATP Trucks Automobile Posts Over EUR2.8M Sales In First Year Since Launch Of Truston Trucks Locally. ATP Trucks Automobile, a manufacturer of road freight vehicles, part of ATP Group, controlled by entrepreneur Mircea Cirt from Baia Mare, registered sales of over EUR2.8 million during the first year since the launch of Truston trucks on the local (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]