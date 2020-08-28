Romanian insurer Allianz-Tiriac sees only slight decline in revenues in H1, despite restrictions

Romanian insurer Allianz-Tiriac sees only slight decline in revenues in H1, despite restrictions. Allianz-Tiriac, one of the biggest insurance companies in Romania, controlled by German group Allianz and local businessman Ion Tiriac, recorded a revenue decline of only 1.6% in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2019, despite the restrictions under the state of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]