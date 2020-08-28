 
Romaniapress.com

August 28, 2020

Romanian insurer Allianz-Tiriac sees only slight decline in revenues in H1, despite restrictions
Aug 28, 2020

Romanian insurer Allianz-Tiriac sees only slight decline in revenues in H1, despite restrictions.

Allianz-Tiriac, one of the biggest insurance companies in Romania, controlled by German group Allianz and local businessman Ion Tiriac, recorded a revenue decline of only 1.6% in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2019, despite the restrictions under the state of (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Turbomecanica Bucuresti Posts RON54M Revenue, RON10M Profit In 1H/2020 Romanian turbojet parts maker Turbomecanica Bucuresti (TBM.RO) on Friday said it registered revenue of RON54.7 million in the first half of 2020, higher than RON51.5 million in the same period in 2019.

TeraPlast Bistrita Seeks To Grant Quarterly Of RON44-48M Building materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita on Friday announced the proposal of its Board of Directors regarding the distribution of dividends corresponding to the interim financial statements covering 9 months, ending on September 30, 2020, and the subsequent amendment of TeraPlast (...)

Bittnet Group Turnover Up 39% YoY To RON55M In 1H/2020 Bittnet Group (BNET.RO) on Friday reported a consolidated turnover of RON55 million for the first half of 2020, up 39% on the year, and the group managed to triple its gross margin to RON10.9 million, which triggered an operating profit of RON2.4 million in January-June 2020, per a stock market (...)

Banca Transilvania CEO Sells 1 Million Bank Shares On Stock Market Omer Tetik, Chief Executive Officer of lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), has sold one million TLV shares at a price of RON2.25 per share, for which it cashed an amount of RON2.25 million.

In Berlin, ForMin Aurescu speaks about Eastern Mediterranean, EU-Russia relations On Friday, the second day of the informal Gymnich meeting in Berlin of the EU foreign ministers, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, spoke about the situation in Eastern Mediterranean and EU relations with Turkey, as well as EU-Russia relations. The geopolitical implications of the (...)

ECB, NBR Agree To Extend Framework Arrangement To Provide Euro Liquidity To BNR, Up To EUR4.5B, Via Repo Line The European Central Bank (ECB) and the National Bank of Romania (NBR) have agreed to extend the framework arrangement to provide euro liquidity to the NBR via a repo line, in order to address possible euro liquidity needs in the presence of market dysfunctions due to the COVID-19 (...)

ECB, BNR agree to extend euro liquidity framework arrangement to end-June 2021 The European Central Bank (ECB) and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) have agreed to extend their framework arrangement to provide euro liquidity to BNR via a repo line to end-June 2021, according to a BNR press release. "The European Central Bank (ECB) and Banca Nationala a Romaniei (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |