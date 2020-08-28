Large restaurant operator in Romania sees signs of recovery after sharp sales drop in H1

Large restaurant operator in Romania sees signs of recovery after sharp sales drop in H1. Romanian restaurant company Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), the owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania and KFC franchise in Northern Italy, sees signs of recovery after it recorded consolidated sales of RON 304.6 mln (EUR 63.5 mln) in the first half of this year, down by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]