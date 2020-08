Lidl CEO: This year, we can become the biggest retailer in Romania



Lidl CEO: This year, we can become the biggest retailer in Romania.

German discount supermarket chain Lidl could become the biggest retailer in Romania in terms of sales this year, according to Lidl Romania CEO Frank Wagner. In the financial year ended in February 2020, Lidl Romania recorded a turnover of over RON 10 billion (EUR 2.08 bln), up by 28% compared (...)