Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco and food retailer Kaufland Romania launched the first shop-in-shop concept in their networks. Thus, the Kaufland store in Targu Jiu will host a 350-sqm Flanco shop. The Kaufland store in Târgu Jiu has an area of approximately 6,350 sqm.