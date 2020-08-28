Auchan to open 400 proximity shops in Petrom fuel stations in Romania in the next five years



OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in Southeastern Europe, controlled by Austrian group OMV, and Auchan Retail Romania, the local subsidiary of French food retailer Auchan, will extend their partnership for opening MyAuchan proximity stores in Petrom filling stations. Some 400 MyAuchan (...)