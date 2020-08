Romania reopens indoor restaurants starting September 1

Romania reopens indoor restaurants starting September 1. Indoor restaurants in Romania will reopen starting September 1, prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, August 27. President Klaus Iohannis said a day earlier that indoor restaurants can reopen after September 1, in certain conditions. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ PM Orban said on Thursday (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]