Romanian health minister expects number of new COVID-19 cases to drop in the coming weeks. The situation is stabilizing in Romania, as the number of COVID-19 infections seems to have reached a plateau, health minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday, August 27. He expects the number of new coronavirus cases to drop in the country in the coming weeks. "We are on a stabilizing plateau (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]