Romanian PM: COVID-19 infection risk for students is lower at school than at home without supervision



Romanian PM: COVID-19 infection risk for students is lower at school than at home without supervision.

Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban believes students are safer at school than at home without supervision. The Government is preparing to reopen schools on September 14, when a new school year starts. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ A survey carried out by local recruitment platform BestJobs.ro (...)