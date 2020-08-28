Romania's opposition leader, confident that no-confidence motion against Govt. will pass

Romania's opposition leader, confident that no-confidence motion against Govt. will pass. There are enough votes for the no-confidence motion against the Liberal Government of Ludovic Orban to pass, Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of Romania’s largest opposition party, said after a meeting of his party’s leaders on Thursday, August 27. Ciolacu announced a day earlier that the vote on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]