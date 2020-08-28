Economy minister says Romania can produce 50% of the masks needed by its population this year



Romania can cover from the domestic production 50% of the local need for masks until the end of this year, economy minister Virgil Popescu said in an interview at Digi24 news channel on August 26, Agerpres reported. "I think that a higher degree of production integration would be beneficial in (...)