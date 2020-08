Coca-Cola HBC Romania has new public affairs and communication manager

Coca-Cola HBC Romania has new public affairs and communication manager. Alice Nichita takes over the role of Public Affairs & Communication Manager Coca-Cola HBC Romania and will join the Senior Management team starting September 1, following the promotion of Irina Ionescu in the position of Public Affairs & Communication Manager Coca-Cola HBC Adria. Alice (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]