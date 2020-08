IFC appoints new Regional Manager for Central and Southeast Europe

IFC appoints new Regional Manager for Central and Southeast Europe. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has appointed Ary Naïm as its Regional Manager for Central and Southeast Europe. Naïm will be based in Belgrade and will oversee operations in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Kosovo, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]