Eckerle Automotive Sees Over RON230M Revenue in 2019. Automotive component supplier Eckerle Automotive, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Eckerle group, posted 230.7 million lei (EUR48.7 million) revenue in 2019, almost flat on 2018, when its revenue stood at RON231.4 million, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]