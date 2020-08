Compa Sibiu Posts RON4M Loss in 1H Under Pandemic Impact

Compa Sibiu Posts RON4M Loss in 1H Under Pandemic Impact. Car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) on Friday reported a turnover of RON235.5 million in the first half of 2020, down 40% on the year, and recorded a net loss of RON4 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]