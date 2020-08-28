 
Romaniapress.com

August 28, 2020

Romania's resident population at 19.318 million as of 1 January 2020, ageing phenomenon deepens
Aug 28, 2020

Romania's resident population at 19.318 million as of 1 January 2020, ageing phenomenon deepens.

Romania's resident population counted for 19.318 million as of 1 January 2020, down by 96,500 compared to 1 January 2019, with a visible deepening of the demographic ageing phenomenon, a release by the National Statistics Institute (INS) reads. According to the INS, the main cause of this decrease is the negative natural growth (the number of deceased persons exceeding the number of live births by 73,630). The female population was the majority, comprising 9.872 million and representing 51.1 pct of the total resident population. "The demographic ageing process has deepened, compared to 1 January 2019, with an increase in the share of the elderly population (65 years and older). The share of the population aged 0-14 in total population decreased by 0.1 percentage points (from 15.7 pct in 2019 to 15.6 pct on 1 January 2020), while the share of the population aged 65 and over in the total increased by 0.5 percentage points (from 18.5 pct in 2019 to 19 pct on 1 January 2020). Thus, the demographic dependency ratio increased from 52 (as of 1 January 2019) to 52.9 young and elderly persons per 100 adults (as of 1 January 2020)," the release adds. According to the source, Romania continues to be an emigration country, the phenomenon of emigration being the second reason for the curtailment of the country's population. The balance of international migration in 2019 was negative, with the number of migrants exceeding the number of immigrants by almost 31,000. During 2019, men emigrated in a greater proportion than women (54.3 pct) and among immigrants, men were also the majority (53.7 pct). The resident population comprises all persons (Romanian, foreign or non-citizen) who have their usual residence in Romania for a period of at least 12 months. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Turbomecanica Bucuresti Posts RON54M Revenue, RON10M Profit In 1H/2020 Romanian turbojet parts maker Turbomecanica Bucuresti (TBM.RO) on Friday said it registered revenue of RON54.7 million in the first half of 2020, higher than RON51.5 million in the same period in 2019.

TeraPlast Bistrita Seeks To Grant Quarterly Of RON44-48M Building materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita on Friday announced the proposal of its Board of Directors regarding the distribution of dividends corresponding to the interim financial statements covering 9 months, ending on September 30, 2020, and the subsequent amendment of TeraPlast (...)

Bittnet Group Turnover Up 39% YoY To RON55M In 1H/2020 Bittnet Group (BNET.RO) on Friday reported a consolidated turnover of RON55 million for the first half of 2020, up 39% on the year, and the group managed to triple its gross margin to RON10.9 million, which triggered an operating profit of RON2.4 million in January-June 2020, per a stock market (...)

Banca Transilvania CEO Sells 1 Million Bank Shares On Stock Market Omer Tetik, Chief Executive Officer of lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), has sold one million TLV shares at a price of RON2.25 per share, for which it cashed an amount of RON2.25 million.

In Berlin, ForMin Aurescu speaks about Eastern Mediterranean, EU-Russia relations On Friday, the second day of the informal Gymnich meeting in Berlin of the EU foreign ministers, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, spoke about the situation in Eastern Mediterranean and EU relations with Turkey, as well as EU-Russia relations. The geopolitical implications of the (...)

ECB, NBR Agree To Extend Framework Arrangement To Provide Euro Liquidity To BNR, Up To EUR4.5B, Via Repo Line The European Central Bank (ECB) and the National Bank of Romania (NBR) have agreed to extend the framework arrangement to provide euro liquidity to the NBR via a repo line, in order to address possible euro liquidity needs in the presence of market dysfunctions due to the COVID-19 (...)

ECB, BNR agree to extend euro liquidity framework arrangement to end-June 2021 The European Central Bank (ECB) and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) have agreed to extend their framework arrangement to provide euro liquidity to BNR via a repo line to end-June 2021, according to a BNR press release. "The European Central Bank (ECB) and Banca Nationala a Romaniei (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |