PwC Autofacts: Romania will have the fastest recovery of car sales in Central Europe, after the decline in 2020
Aug 28, 2020
Romania could record the largest decrease in sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicle (LCV) in Central Europe this year, of 24.3% compared to 2019, but will have a rapid recovery exceeding the pre-COVID crisis volume threshold until 2023, according to Autofacts report made by (...)
