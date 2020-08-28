PwC Autofacts: Romania will have the fastest recovery of car sales in Central Europe, after the decline in 2020



PwC Autofacts: Romania will have the fastest recovery of car sales in Central Europe, after the decline in 2020.

Romania could record the largest decrease in sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicle (LCV) in Central Europe this year, of 24.3% compared to 2019, but will have a rapid recovery exceeding the pre-COVID crisis volume threshold until 2023, according to Autofacts report made by (...)