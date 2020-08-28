Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Developers will deliver in the next 16 months almost 500,000 square meters of modern offices in Bucharest and the regional cities



Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Developers will deliver in the next 16 months almost 500,000 square meters of modern offices in Bucharest and the regional cities.

The office market in Bucharest and in the major regional cities – Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Iași and Brașov – continues to develop, with local and foreign investors having projects under construction or scheduled for delivery with an area of approximately 500,000 square meters that will be put into (...)