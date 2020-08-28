Sixty Romanians working at meat processing plant in Scotland, infected with coronavirus

Sixty Romanians working at meat processing plant in Scotland, infected with coronavirus. Sixty Romanians working for a meat processing company in Perthshire, Scotland, have been confirmed with the new coronavirus, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Thursday, August 27. In this context, the factory was closed on August 17, MAE also said, Hotnews.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]