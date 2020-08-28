Over 12 bln lei granted through IMM Invest programme, of which 51 pct for investment

Over 12 bln lei granted through IMM Invest programme, of which 51 pct for investment. Companies accessed loans worth 12.047 billion lei through the IMM Invest programme, with 51 pct of the amount granted for investment, i.e. 6.144 billion lei, said Dumitru Nancu, Managing Director of the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (FNGCIMM), in an interview with AGERPRES. (1 euro = rd 4.84 lei) He stated that of the 21 banks enrolled in the programme, 12 have already requested an increase in the ceiling. Nancu asserted that the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan is an unprecedented investment plan that aims to replace subsidy with incentive measures. This is exactly what the Romanian economy needs, a visionary plan to rebuild and stimulate the competitiveness of the economy, based on investments that lead to prosperity and consumption, he added. FNGCIMM opened on Thursday, 27 August 2020, the new government IMM Leasing programme for equipment and machinery with zero financing advance. The maximum amount of financing is 5 million lei per beneficiary and is intended to stimulate access to leasing-type financing for the purchase of new or second-hand assets to carry out the activity of companies, especially those in need of technology transfer into their production processes, and ensuring the necessary financial flows through specific sell-and-lease-back operations. Dumitru Nancu said that as far as IMM Invest is concerned, the figures indeed confirm that it is the most successful state guarantee financing programme in Romanian history. The balance of loans granted by the entire banking system to the SME sector to companies has increased in the last 12 years by 40 billion lei, from 77 billion lei in 2007 to 117 billion lei in 2019, the average monthly increase being 300 million lei. No less than 12.047 billion lei have been granted in about four months through the IMM Invest instruments, which means an increase by more than 40 times, he stressed. The New Home programme preserves the spirit of the First Home programme, but adds some supplementary provisions which allow the purchase of more spacious and more expensive dwellings. The New Home programme is a continuation and a natural adaptation of the First Home programme to the present, and its success will be directly proportional to the desire and possibilities of the future beneficiaries. At the moment the guarantee ceiling available under the New Home Programme is 1.6 billion of the 2.1 billion lei allocated for 2020, the remaining 500 million lei having been used up until 6 March 2020 for the First Home programme, Nancu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Turbomecanica Bucuresti Posts RON54M Revenue, RON10M Profit In 1H/2020 Romanian turbojet parts maker Turbomecanica Bucuresti (TBM.RO) on Friday said it registered revenue of RON54.7 million in the first half of 2020, higher than RON51.5 million in the same period in 2019.



TeraPlast Bistrita Seeks To Grant Quarterly Of RON44-48M Building materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita on Friday announced the proposal of its Board of Directors regarding the distribution of dividends corresponding to the interim financial statements covering 9 months, ending on September 30, 2020, and the subsequent amendment of TeraPlast (...)



Bittnet Group Turnover Up 39% YoY To RON55M In 1H/2020 Bittnet Group (BNET.RO) on Friday reported a consolidated turnover of RON55 million for the first half of 2020, up 39% on the year, and the group managed to triple its gross margin to RON10.9 million, which triggered an operating profit of RON2.4 million in January-June 2020, per a stock market (...)



Banca Transilvania CEO Sells 1 Million Bank Shares On Stock Market Omer Tetik, Chief Executive Officer of lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), has sold one million TLV shares at a price of RON2.25 per share, for which it cashed an amount of RON2.25 million.



In Berlin, ForMin Aurescu speaks about Eastern Mediterranean, EU-Russia relations On Friday, the second day of the informal Gymnich meeting in Berlin of the EU foreign ministers, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, spoke about the situation in Eastern Mediterranean and EU relations with Turkey, as well as EU-Russia relations. The geopolitical implications of the (...)



ECB, NBR Agree To Extend Framework Arrangement To Provide Euro Liquidity To BNR, Up To EUR4.5B, Via Repo Line The European Central Bank (ECB) and the National Bank of Romania (NBR) have agreed to extend the framework arrangement to provide euro liquidity to the NBR via a repo line, in order to address possible euro liquidity needs in the presence of market dysfunctions due to the COVID-19 (...)



ECB, BNR agree to extend euro liquidity framework arrangement to end-June 2021 The European Central Bank (ECB) and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) have agreed to extend their framework arrangement to provide euro liquidity to BNR via a repo line to end-June 2021, according to a BNR press release. "The European Central Bank (ECB) and Banca Nationala a Romaniei (...)

