As many as 1,318 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report, following tests carried out at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday. As of Friday, 84,468 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. A further 48 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, bringing Romania's death toll to 3,507. Of the 48 fatalities, 23 men and 25 women, 2 deaths were recorded in the age category 40-49 years, 5 were in the age category 50-59, 13 in the age category 60-69, 15 in the age category 70-79 and 13 were in the category 80+. According to the GCS, 47 of the dead patients had a medical history, and one had no other condition. As many as 37,056 people were declared cured and 10,344 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection. According to the GCS, 1,756,920 SARS-CoV-2 infection tests have been processed nationwide so far. As many as 7,325 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, and 497 patients are being treated in ICU, the cited source said. On the territory of Romania, 8,797 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation, and 5,713 are in institutional isolation. GCS announces that 645 people have been retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement workers have applied 958 fines amounting to 235,850 lei, as a result of the violation of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic. Bucharest City (159) and the counties of Iasi (89), Prahova (78), Bacau (76), Brasov (67) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, GCS says. Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection recorded to date are in Bucharest - 10,521 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,240, Arges - 4,962 and Brasov - 4,459, the GCS release says. Outside the country, the number of Romanians confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus inched up to 6,589, while the number of those who died stays put at 126, GCS reports. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Roberto Stan, Petronius Craiu, editors: Andreea Rotaru, Georgiana Tanasescu, Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

