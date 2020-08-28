 
Romaniapress.com

August 28, 2020

ECB, NBR Agree To Extend Framework Arrangement To Provide Euro Liquidity To BNR, Up To EUR4.5B, Via Repo Line
Aug 28, 2020

ECB, NBR Agree To Extend Framework Arrangement To Provide Euro Liquidity To BNR, Up To EUR4.5B, Via Repo Line.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the National Bank of Romania (NBR) have agreed to extend the framework arrangement to provide euro liquidity to the NBR via a repo line, in order to address possible euro liquidity needs in the presence of market dysfunctions due to the COVID-19 (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iordache: Investigation underway on the incident at Baneasa Airport because of faulty landing gear An aviation accident occurred on Friday at Bucharest Baneasa – Aurel Vlaicu airport, after a Boeing 767 aircraft, a special regime flight, recorded a malfunction on the main landing gear, according to the information provided by the spokesman of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), (...)

ForMin Aurescu, Polish counterpart Rau discuss in Berlin concrete ways to deepen the Strategic Partnership Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on Friday on the sidelines of an informal Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin, further to their telephone conversation two days ago, on the day of Rau’s taking over the mandate of chief Polish diplomat. (...)

MAI's Dajbog: Mask wearing, mandatory for candidates and campaign teams during electioneering Wearing a protective mask to cover the nose and the mouth is mandatory for candidates and their campaign teams during electioneering, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Monica Dajbog said on Friday. “Earlier this month, Interior Minister Marcel Vela approved a general plan of measures under his (...)

MAE: New rules for entry of foreigners in Ukraine and Egypt Entry of foreigners in Ukraine – restricted as of Saturday until Sept 28; transit – allowed The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that from August 29, 00:00 hrs, until September 28, the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons on the territory of Ukraine is restricted. According to (...)

Over 12 billion lei accessed through the IMM invest programme, 51 pct of the amount granted for investment Companies accessed loans worth 12.047 billion lei through the IMM Invest programme, with 51 pct of the amount granted for investment, i.e. 6.144 billion lei, said Dumitru Nancu, Managing Director of the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (FNGCIMM), in an interview (...)

ForMin Aurescu at the Gymnich meeting in Berlin tackles situation in Eastern Mediterranean and EU relations with Turkey and Russia On Friday, the second day of the informal Gymnich meeting in Berlin of the EU foreign ministers, Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, spoke about the situation in Eastern Mediterranean and EU relations with Turkey, as well as EU-Russia relations. The geopolitical implications of the (...)

DSU's head Arafat: Anti-flu vaccination, very important The head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Friday night that two “difficult” months will follow in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus. The secretary of state drew attention to the fact that we will have “quite serious” situation when the infections with (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |