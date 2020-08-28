ECB, NBR Agree To Extend Framework Arrangement To Provide Euro Liquidity To BNR, Up To EUR4.5B, Via Repo Line



ECB, NBR Agree To Extend Framework Arrangement To Provide Euro Liquidity To BNR, Up To EUR4.5B, Via Repo Line.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the National Bank of Romania (NBR) have agreed to extend the framework arrangement to provide euro liquidity to the NBR via a repo line, in order to address possible euro liquidity needs in the presence of market dysfunctions due to the COVID-19 (...)