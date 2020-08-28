HealthMin Tataru says easing spa industry restrictions likely in second half of September

HealthMin Tataru says easing spa industry restrictions likely in second half of September. Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday afternoon in Miercurea Ciuc that easing up on the restrictions in the spa industry, namely resuming water therapies, in the second half of September is being considered. Tataru explained that September will be a rather difficult month, in which restaurants, theatres and cinema halls will reopen, and also schools will start and elections will take place, all of which increase the risk of COVID-19 cases spiking, but that an assessment has already been made of the potential for the emergence of new cases with the relaxation of measures in the spa industry. "We have a rather difficult September, in which we take up certain measures to resume business. As you could find out last night at the meeting of the County Committee on Emergency Management and at the government meeting, we are already planning to resume indoor dining, theatres and cinema halls on September 1. We have assumed a risk of the number of new cases going up. It is a month of electoral campaigning, then comes what is most important to me, the beginning of the school year and then we have local elections on [September] 27. After planning for the first part of the month, we are now thinking about those measures resuming business, even water therapies under secure circumstances," said Tataru. He also pointed out that in counties where there will be a strong community spread, indoor dining will not be available for outsiders, but hotel guests will be able to dine indoors. "Like the opening of schools, we have the evaluation made, but the decisions will be taken by those county committees on emergency management in collaboration with the public health directorates. Where we have a strong community spread, indoor dining will not open to outsiders, but hotels may provide indoor dining to their guests, regardless of the area and the spread in that area," said Tataru. The health minister on Friday visited the County Emergency Hospital in Miercurea Ciuc, Harghita County, had meetings with local and county administration officials and discussed with resident doctors the problems they face. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]