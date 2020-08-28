 
Romaniapress.com

August 28, 2020

HealthMin Tataru says easing spa industry restrictions likely in second half of September
Aug 28, 2020

HealthMin Tataru says easing spa industry restrictions likely in second half of September.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday afternoon in Miercurea Ciuc that easing up on the restrictions in the spa industry, namely resuming water therapies, in the second half of September is being considered. Tataru explained that September will be a rather difficult month, in which restaurants, theatres and cinema halls will reopen, and also schools will start and elections will take place, all of which increase the risk of COVID-19 cases spiking, but that an assessment has already been made of the potential for the emergence of new cases with the relaxation of measures in the spa industry. "We have a rather difficult September, in which we take up certain measures to resume business. As you could find out last night at the meeting of the County Committee on Emergency Management and at the government meeting, we are already planning to resume indoor dining, theatres and cinema halls on September 1. We have assumed a risk of the number of new cases going up. It is a month of electoral campaigning, then comes what is most important to me, the beginning of the school year and then we have local elections on [September] 27. After planning for the first part of the month, we are now thinking about those measures resuming business, even water therapies under secure circumstances," said Tataru. He also pointed out that in counties where there will be a strong community spread, indoor dining will not be available for outsiders, but hotel guests will be able to dine indoors. "Like the opening of schools, we have the evaluation made, but the decisions will be taken by those county committees on emergency management in collaboration with the public health directorates. Where we have a strong community spread, indoor dining will not open to outsiders, but hotels may provide indoor dining to their guests, regardless of the area and the spread in that area," said Tataru. The health minister on Friday visited the County Emergency Hospital in Miercurea Ciuc, Harghita County, had meetings with local and county administration officials and discussed with resident doctors the problems they face. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iordache: Investigation underway on the incident at Baneasa Airport because of faulty landing gear An aviation accident occurred on Friday at Bucharest Baneasa – Aurel Vlaicu airport, after a Boeing 767 aircraft, a special regime flight, recorded a malfunction on the main landing gear, according to the information provided by the spokesman of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), (...)

ForMin Aurescu, Polish counterpart Rau discuss in Berlin concrete ways to deepen the Strategic Partnership Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on Friday on the sidelines of an informal Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin, further to their telephone conversation two days ago, on the day of Rau’s taking over the mandate of chief Polish diplomat. (...)

MAI's Dajbog: Mask wearing, mandatory for candidates and campaign teams during electioneering Wearing a protective mask to cover the nose and the mouth is mandatory for candidates and their campaign teams during electioneering, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Monica Dajbog said on Friday. “Earlier this month, Interior Minister Marcel Vela approved a general plan of measures under his (...)

MAE: New rules for entry of foreigners in Ukraine and Egypt Entry of foreigners in Ukraine – restricted as of Saturday until Sept 28; transit – allowed The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that from August 29, 00:00 hrs, until September 28, the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons on the territory of Ukraine is restricted. According to (...)

Over 12 billion lei accessed through the IMM invest programme, 51 pct of the amount granted for investment Companies accessed loans worth 12.047 billion lei through the IMM Invest programme, with 51 pct of the amount granted for investment, i.e. 6.144 billion lei, said Dumitru Nancu, Managing Director of the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (FNGCIMM), in an interview (...)

ForMin Aurescu at the Gymnich meeting in Berlin tackles situation in Eastern Mediterranean and EU relations with Turkey and Russia On Friday, the second day of the informal Gymnich meeting in Berlin of the EU foreign ministers, Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, spoke about the situation in Eastern Mediterranean and EU relations with Turkey, as well as EU-Russia relations. The geopolitical implications of the (...)

DSU's head Arafat: Anti-flu vaccination, very important The head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Friday night that two “difficult” months will follow in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus. The secretary of state drew attention to the fact that we will have “quite serious” situation when the infections with (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |