Bittnet Group Turnover Up 39% YoY To RON55M In 1H/2020

Bittnet Group Turnover Up 39% YoY To RON55M In 1H/2020. Bittnet Group (BNET.RO) on Friday reported a consolidated turnover of RON55 million for the first half of 2020, up 39% on the year, and the group managed to triple its gross margin to RON10.9 million, which triggered an operating profit of RON2.4 million in January-June 2020, per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]