Banca Transilvania CEO Sells 1 Million Bank Shares On Stock Market. Omer Tetik, Chief Executive Officer of lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), has sold one million TLV shares at a price of RON2.25 per share, for which it cashed an amount of RON2.25 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]