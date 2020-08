Turbomecanica Bucuresti Posts RON54M Revenue, RON10M Profit In 1H/2020

Turbomecanica Bucuresti Posts RON54M Revenue, RON10M Profit In 1H/2020. Romanian turbojet parts maker Turbomecanica Bucuresti (TBM.RO) on Friday said it registered revenue of RON54.7 million in the first half of 2020, higher than RON51.5 million in the same period in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]