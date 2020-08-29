 
Iordache: Investigation underway on the incident at Baneasa Airport because of faulty landing gear
Iordache: Investigation underway on the incident at Baneasa Airport because of faulty landing gear.

An aviation accident occurred on Friday at Bucharest Baneasa – Aurel Vlaicu airport, after a Boeing 767 aircraft, a special regime flight, recorded a malfunction on the main landing gear, according to the information provided by the spokesman of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), (...)

