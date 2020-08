MAE: New rules for entry of foreigners in Ukraine and Egypt

MAE: New rules for entry of foreigners in Ukraine and Egypt. Entry of foreigners in Ukraine – restricted as of Saturday until Sept 28; transit – allowed The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that from August 29, 00:00 hrs, until September 28, the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons on the territory of Ukraine is restricted. According to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]