ForMin Aurescu at the Gymnich meeting in Berlin tackles situation in Eastern Mediterranean and EU relations with Turkey and Russia



ForMin Aurescu at the Gymnich meeting in Berlin tackles situation in Eastern Mediterranean and EU relations with Turkey and Russia.

On Friday, the second day of the informal Gymnich meeting in Berlin of the EU foreign ministers, Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, spoke about the situation in Eastern Mediterranean and EU relations with Turkey, as well as EU-Russia relations. The geopolitical implications of the (...)