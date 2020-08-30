Enescu Contest opens with gala concert at Romanian Athenaeum

Enescu Contest opens with gala concert at Romanian Athenaeum. "George Enescu" 2020 International Contest opened, on Saturday evening, through a gala concert, held on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, in compliance with the safety rules imposed by the alert state due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the concert, held in the absence of the public and with a "George Enescu" Philharmonic Orchestra diminished to 47 people, the show included, in the first part, as a world first, "Brahmsodia" - Triple Concerto for violin, cello and piano, op. 169, composed by Dan Dediu especially for this edition, and the Concerto for clarinet and orchestra by Alexandru Stefan Murariu - work awarded with the first prize of the 'Enescu' Contest in 2018. The triple concert was performed by three winners from previous editions of the competition: Gyehee Kim (violin, 2016), Valentin Radutiu (cello, 2011) and Victoria Vassilenko (piano, 2016), accompanied by the "George Enescu" Philharmonic Orchestra. In the second part of the concert, the orchestra, with the Catalan maestro Josep Caballe Domenech at the desk, performed Symphony I in C minor, Op. 68 by Johannes Brahms. The concert was broadcast live on the website www.festivalenescu.ro and on the Romanian Television channel from 18.00. Also, the opening concert will be taken over on the Raiffeisen Art Proiect #StagiuneVirtuala platform (https://art.raiffeisen.ro/), where it will be available for watching in the next 30 days. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]