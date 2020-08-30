 
August 30, 2020

Ciolacu: I expect our partners to vote gov't dismissal; statements on arrangements don't count as votes
Aug 30, 2020

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu says he expects the Social Democrats' partners to vote for the censure motion and that the statements on certain arrangements "don't count as votes." "The PSD MPs will vote tomorrow for the censure motion! The Orban Government must leave, it has already caused too much damage. I expect our partners be serious as well and their MPs vote for the dismissal of this government. The statements concerning arrangements or occult deals are not serious and do not count as votes," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Sunday. Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta maintains that the result of the censure motion that will be voted on Monday has already been negotiated, and even if the party he is running votes in favour of the motion, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and "the gang" will stay in office. "Unfortunately, in Ilfov, particularly, as it is the smallest county (...) but certainly the richest one, the interests are huge in terms of finance and the arrangements are enormous. Here, there is no PNL [National Liberal Party] or PSD [Social Democratic Party], let's be serious, here there is Hubert and Petrache, there is Pandele, there is no PNL or PSD, there is an arrangement. Unfortunately, to give you a bad piece of news, the arrangement is carried further, to Parliament. You understand that tomorrow's motion result has already been negotiated and even if all of us at Pro Romania vote in favour of the motion, I believe it has already been written, the votes have already been counted. Nothing will happen tomorrow, Orban and the well-funded gang from Ilfov is here to stay," Victor Ponta said on Sunday at the event on launching the Pro Romania Ilfov candidacies in the local elections. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
