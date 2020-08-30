 
Romaniapress.com

August 30, 2020

COVID-19 report: 952 new cases and 39 new deaths in 24 hours
Aug 30, 2020

COVID-19 report: 952 new cases and 39 new deaths in 24 hours.

952 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, compared to the previous report, following the tests performed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. Until Saturday, 86,785 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 37,665 people were declared cured and 10,785 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection. According to the GCS, to date, 1,795,633 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 14,670 were performed in the last 24 hours, 7,904 based on the case definition and the medical protocol, and 6,766 on request. Another 39 people infected with the new coronavirus - 23 men and 16 women - died, the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 3,578. According to GCS, 32 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 2 of the deceased patients did not have comorbidities and for 5 of the deceased patients no comorbidities were reported so far. A number of 7,213 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. 492 patients are in ICUs. On the Romanian territory, 9,132 persons confirmed with the new coronavirus are in isolation at home and 5,839 in institutionalised isolation. Also, 32,955 people are in quarantine at home and 71 in institutionalised quarantine. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the new coronavirus remains at 6,589 and the number of deaths - 126, no changes in this regard since the previous report, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes enforced 1,116 fines, amounting to 307,402 lei, for violations of provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 454 people were retested and reconfirmed with COVID-19. Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, registered so far in Romania, are in Bucharest - 10,916 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,286, Arges - 5,006 and Brasov - 4,552, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). AGERPRES (RO - author: Antonia Nita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Florin Roman: PNL Deputies will not participate in voting on censure motion National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputies' leader Florin Roman has announced that the parliamentary group he is running will not participate in the voting on the censure motion. "The PNL Deputies' group will not participate in the voting on the censure motion, which the PSD [Social Democratic (...)

Ciolacu: I expect our partners to vote gov't dismissal; statements on arrangements don't count as votes Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu says he expects the Social Democrats' partners to vote for the censure motion and that the statements on certain arrangements "don't count as votes." "The PSD MPs will vote tomorrow for the censure motion! The Orban Government (...)

Barna: USR will not participate in voting on censure motion Save Romania Union (USR) MPs will not participate in the voting on the censure motion on Monday, USR Chairman Dan Barna announced on Sunday. He believes the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) initiative is an attempt "to create a political crisis three months before the parliamentary (...)

Ponta: Censure motion result, negotiated; Orban and 'the gang' are here to stay Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta maintains that the result of the censure motion that will be voted on Monday has already been negotiated, and even if the party he is running votes in favour of the motion, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and "the gang" will stay in office. (...)

Romanian Language Day/Ioan-Aurel Pop: Our language remains our life as a people The Romanian Language Day is a celebration of the Romanian spirit, because it is the most important effigy of Romanians and remains our life as a people, says President of the Romanian Academy, historian Ioan-Aurel Pop, in whose opinion the Romanian language has the power to keep its identity, (...)

Enescu Contest opens with gala concert at Romanian Athenaeum "George Enescu" 2020 International Contest opened, on Saturday evening, through a gala concert, held on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, in compliance with the safety rules imposed by the alert state due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the concert, held in the absence of the (...)

Iordache: Investigation underway on the incident at Baneasa Airport because of faulty landing gear An aviation accident occurred on Friday at Bucharest Baneasa – Aurel Vlaicu airport, after a Boeing 767 aircraft, a special regime flight, recorded a malfunction on the main landing gear, according to the information provided by the spokesman of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |