 
Romaniapress.com

August 30, 2020

Florin Roman: PNL Deputies will not participate in voting on censure motion
Aug 30, 2020

Florin Roman: PNL Deputies will not participate in voting on censure motion.

National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputies' leader Florin Roman has announced that the parliamentary group he is running will not participate in the voting on the censure motion. "The PNL Deputies' group will not participate in the voting on the censure motion, which the PSD [Social Democratic Party] turned into a ball of lies. The PSD motion should have been called: PSD wants to set Romania on fire, in full pandemic," Roman wrote on Facebook on Sunday. He has added that the PSD gesture of filing a censure motion in the current circumstances is "deeply irresponsible." "Given that Romania is fighting the pandemic and we are only a few weeks away from the local and parliamentary elections, PSD's gesture is not only unconstitutional, but also deeply irresponsible. After leaving Romania with no medicine stocks, with 'zero' stocks, the PSD has been constantly fighting for the sabotage of the Government. They have complained that the measures taken by the Government are too harsh, they have asked for more and more relaxation, and the result is that we have reached an average of over 1,200 cases a day. They left the Government without the possibility of legal action and thus the number of serious cases in ICUs exploded," Deputy Florin Roman added. According to him, the PSD wants to generate a political crisis and "throw Romania into chaos only for party interests". AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Number of New Homes Delivered in Bucharest and Timisoara More Than Doubled in 2019 The number of new homes delivered in Bucharest and Timisoara in 2019 more than doubled compared with 2017.

PNL's First Deputy Chair Raluca Turcan: There is no majority to overthrow this Government First Deputy Chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan believes that it is possible that the submission of the censure motion by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was based on "reasons related to the internal elections in the Social Democratic Party (PSD)". Turcan told a (...)

Poll: RO Social Democrats fall to weakest support since January Romania's main opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), recorded its lowest score in the last seven months - 20.8% - in the latest monthly poll conducted by IMAS for Europa FM, HotNews.ro commented. Nonetheless, despite the small advance over the past months, the ruling Liberal (...)

OMV Petrom completes takeover of 42.9% in Bulgarian offshore project OMV Petrom announces that it completed the acquisition of OMV Offshore Bulgaria GmbH, including its 42.9% stake in Han-Asparuh exploration block in Bulgaria from OMV Exploration & Production GmbH. The project’s operator is French group Total (57.14%). ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ In 2012, the (...)

Biggest RO marketplace extends credit program for its customers The entrepreneurs that use the eMAG Marketplace platform can request zero-interest financing of up to RON 300,000 (EUR 62,000) through the eMAG Seller Credit program, launched by eMAG in partnership with Idea Bank a year ago and now extended with a new round totaling almost EUR 5 million, (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: There will be a vote on the motion; on this or another motion in ordinary session National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the government will not be able to avoid a vote on a motion of censure from PSD, be it the current motion or another one to be tabled in ordinary session. "We are in the opposition; we have tabled a (...)

Leader of RO health insurance market reports 44% growth in H1 Signal Iduna Romania, the health insurance segment leader in the Romanian insurance market, announces that the volume of gross written premiums in the first half of the year (H1) rose by 44% year on year to RON 57.4 million (EUR 11.9 mln). The number of insured persons reported at the end of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |