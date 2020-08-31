AFI Europe becomes one of the biggest office owners in RO after NEPI deal



Israeli real estate development and investment company AFI Europe has completed the purchase of four Class A office projects in Romania, formerly known as the NEPI Rockcastle’s office portfolio, following a transaction of EUR 294 million. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The four office projects, located (...)