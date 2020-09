Number of Microbreweries in Romania Up from Zero To 59 In Ten Years



Oriel Beer, Bereta, Capra Noastra, Bere Grivita, Perfektum, Bere a la Cluj, Anagram are among the newest craft beer brands in Romania, on a segment that went from zero to 59 microbreweries in 2010-2019.