Romania Cement Market Overshoots EUR600M By Value In 2019, Nears 10 Million Tons By Volume

Romania Cement Market Overshoots EUR600M By Value In 2019, Nears 10 Million Tons By Volume. Romania’s cement market exceeded the threshold of EUR600 million in 2019, after a 20% increase compared with 2018, per surveys conducted by research firm Neomar Consulting. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]