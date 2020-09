Lenders’ Margin Rises 5.76% in June

Lenders’ Margin Rises 5.76% in June. Banks in Romania had a margin (spread between interests on new leu loans and the interests on new leu deposits) of 4.91% to 6.31% in the first half, down from the first half 2019, but comparable to the second half of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]